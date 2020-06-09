June 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Further easing of measures come into force

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0598
A playground in Limassol is disinfected before reopening

As of Tuesday further easing of restrictions will be implemented as phase 3 of the government strategy to lift restrictive measures imposed due to Covid-19 will come into force, and which will end on June 24.

As of June 9 malls will reopen along with the airports and ports, indoor areas at restaurants and cafes, open-air theatres and open-air cinemas, sports championships without spectators, kindergartens and nurseries, children’s clubs, outdoor children’s playgrounds, all-day and summer schools with refectories.

From Saturday, June 13, casinos, dance schools, and schools for other sports, gyms and theme parks will re-open.

The ministry of health has clarified that on the basis of the current epidemiological data, the limit of 10 persons for gatherings continues to be in place.

As of 24 June until July 6, gatherings will be allowed for up to 50 people indoors or up to 100 people outdoors, providing the protocols are upheld as regards the ratio of one person per square metres.

Places that are not yet allowed to open are music and dancing venues, nightclubs and discos. No decision has yet been made about when they will be allowed to open.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou had said that theatres and indoor cinemas will re-open early August. Festivals, concerts, wedding receptions and christenings as well as graduation ceremonies will be allowed from September 1.

Vulnerable groups belonging to group A will no longer be so quantified as of June 13 while group B criteria will be re-evaluated on June 13.

The complete lifting of measures was initially scheduled to end on July 14.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot workers finally able to cross, return to jobs (with video)

Annette Chrysostomou

Man arrested after apparent knife attack in Larnaca

Annette Chrysostomou

Nine-year-old boy rescued from sea on Monday dies

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: First flight takes off from Larnaca

Annette Chrysostomou

Final year students start exams (videos)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Six new cases on Monday (Updated)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign