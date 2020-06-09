June 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot workers finally able to cross, return to jobs (with video)

By Annette Chrysostomou0547
Photos: Christos Theodorides

Around 30 Turkish Cypriot workers crossed into the south on Tuesday morning to return to work, even though they will have to stay at least until the end of the month, the interior ministry confirmed.

Arrangements have been made for them to cross over, a spokesman said.

The people have been informed that they have to stay in the government-controlled areas at least until July 1.

A Turkish Cypriot shows the amount of stuff brought with him

Those crossing over at Ayios Dhometios showed cars packed with stuff including bedding.

Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Kudret Ozersay had announced that some of the people who work in the south and face losing their jobs would be given coronavirus tests and authorities would facilitate their crossing to the south. These workers, however, would have to remain in the south until the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule in the north was lifted on July 1.



