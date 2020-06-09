June 9, 2020

Coronavirus: Two new cases detected in late results (Update 3)

By Peter Michael04445

Two new coronavirus cases from individuals repatriated from the United Kingdom were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday evening, bringing the total number of cases in Cyprus to 972.

The ministry had announced earlier on Tuesday that no new cases had been detected, but a late report from a lab said it had found two positive results.

The ministry said the cases were found from a group of 484 test diagnoses on repatriated individuals.

The results were received by the epidemiological team just after 8pm.

Earlier, the ministry said a total of 422 tests were processed on Tuesday.

Out of those tests, 154 came from state hospital laboratories, 186 from private initiative, 35 from contact tracing, and 47 from vulnerable groups.

The ministry reported two people were being treated for the virus at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

One person was discharged on Monday, the ministry said.

Another two patients are in the intensive care unit at Nicosia General.  One is intubated and the other is off the ventilator.

 

 



