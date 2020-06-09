June 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Zero cases for the fifth time (Updated)

By Peter Michael0493

No new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, leaving the total at 970.

It is the fifth time zero cases have been reported since the first case was announced on March 9.

The ministry said a total of 422 tests were processed on Tuesday.

Out of those tests, 154 came from state hospital laboratories, 186 from private initiative, 35 from contact tracing, and 47 from vulnerable groups.

The ministry reported two people were being treated for the virus at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

One person was discharged on Monday, the ministry said.

Another two patients are in the intensive care unit at Nicosia General.  One is intubated and the other is off the ventilator.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Protaras bar closed after ignoring virus measures

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot workers cross, some bring bedding [with video] (Update 2)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Massive sales fail to tempt wary shoppers as malls reopen

Jonathan Shkurko

Paphos airport open but no flights yet

Bejay Browne

Suspension of Gesy contributions to cost €130m in 2020

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: First departures and arrivals from Larnaca airport (Update 2)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign