June 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Final year students start exams (videos)

By Katy Turner00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The Pancyprian exams started on Tuesday morning with 7,352 students sitting a three-hour exam in modern Greek, around three weeks after they were initially scheduled to start.

Of the students, 5,465 have applied for positions in public universities in Cyprus and Greece while 1,887 just want to get a school leaving certificate.

A total of 653 are candidates for military schools.

The number of students taking the exams is the lowest in six years. In 2019 7,689 sat the exams, in 2018 approximately 7,700, and in 2017 8,137.

This year the exams are held under special conditions due to the coronavirus which made the students study via e-learning for more than two months.

Education minister Prodromos Predromou visited Kykkos lyceum in the morning before the first exam started.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Six new cases on Monday (Updated)

Andria Kades

Boy in critical condition after found floating unconsciously off Limassol beach

Andria Kades

Dust levels to decrease, temperatures above average

Staff Reporter

Excavating contemporary archaeology exhibition reopens

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus has cleanest bathing waters in Europe

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Court case for Famagusta bar booked five times (video)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign