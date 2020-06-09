June 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

French economy to return to pre-crisis levels only in 2022

By Reuters News Service00
A man walks by a passes cafe in Paris

France’s economy will take two years to recover from its worst post-war recession, triggered this year by the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The euro zone’s second-biggest economy is on course to contract 10.3% this year, before it bounces back with growth of 6.9% in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022, the Bank of France forecast.

Nearly a million jobs are likely to be shed this year and unemployment could climb to a new record of 11.8% in the first half of 2021.

The central bank said the outlook could be brighter if the virus is quickly brought under control, while a second wave of infections could plunge the economy into a 16% downturn this year followed by growth of only 6% in 2021 and 4% in 2022.

The forecasts did not take into account the potential impact of a recovery plan that the government aims to announce in the coming months.

President Emmanuel Macron put France under one of the most stringent lockdowns in Europe in mid-March, effectively shutting down large swathes of the economy until restrictions began to be lifted on May 11.

As of the end of May, economic activity was still running 17% below normal levels, though up from the 32% reduction seen during the first two weeks of lockdown in March, the central bank estimated. Business surveys suggested activity could get back to less than 12% of normal levels this month, it added.

Nonetheless, the time spent under lockdown meant that the economy probably contracted 15% in the second quarter from the previous three months, when it had already slumped 5.3%, the Bank of France estimated.



Related posts

Thousands pay tribute to George Floyd as pressure mounts for U.S. police reform

Reuters News Service

Felling of slave trader statue prompts fresh look at British history

Reuters News Service

U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Germany “unacceptable” – Merkel ally

Reuters News Service

Ryanair boss sees UK quarantine dropped or quashed by end-June (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

J.K. Rowling faces backlash again over ‘anti-trans’ tweets

Reuters News Service

Malta forced to allow detained migrants to land after revolt

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign