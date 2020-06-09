June 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested after apparent knife attack in Larnaca

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police arrested at 23-year-old man on Monday in connection with an attempted murder in the Larnaca district.

Around 10.10pm, police were informed that an injured man had been taken to a private hospital in Nicosia. The 25-year-old was diagnosed with abdominal injuries believed to have been caused by a knife.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of the 23-year-old, who was arrested later in the evening.



