June 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nine-year-old boy rescued from sea on Monday dies

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A nine-year-old boy rescued off a Limassol beach on Monday morning died late in the evening.

Friends and relatives of the boy saw him floating in the waters at a Germasogia beach shortly after 10am and notified a lifeguard who was set to start working at 10.30.

Chest compressions were carried out on the scene with other lifeguards arriving but the boy did not regain consciousness.

An ambulance took him to Limassol general hospital where doctors managed to revive him and after he was intubated, he was transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia where he was kept in the intensive care unit. He died at 11.45pm.

Lifeguards from Limassol said the boy appeared to have injured his head and it was possible he had hit his head on the rocks and lost consciousness.

 



