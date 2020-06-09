Paphos airport open but no flights yet

The first commercial flights due at Paphos airport are expected on June 21, although it may be sooner, according to staff.

Although five departures and five arrivals used Larnaca airport on Tuesday, the first commercial flights are not expected at Paphos airport until June 21, although airport operator Hermes have left open the possibility of earlier flights.

“There are a few private flights and ones with crew using Paphos, but no commercial flights as yet. They are scheduled to get underway on June21, but we may have some sooner, but we don’t have any further information yet,” a senior staff member informed the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday.

He stressed, however. that no commercial flights will arrive this week at Paphos.

The first scheduled flights arriving at Paphos airport will be from Thessaloniki and Israel.

Stringent measures are in place at Paphos airport due to coronavirus restrictions with only one entrance in use and restricted entry to the terminal.

All people entering the building will undergo a body temperature check, and masks are mandatory, he said.

“Only travelling passengers and those escorting passengers with limited mobility and staff will be allowed to enter the building. People waiting for passengers will have to remain outside the building.”

Extensive signage,and floor markings to advise passengers of social distancing are in place, and plenty of hand sanitisers are also dotted around for the public to use.

Regular announcements to highlight that passengers and staff observe the measures, such as use of masks, keeping distances,and so on, are being made and frequent cleaning and disinfection of the airports are carried out in all areas with special cleaning products.

However, as Paphos airport gets busier in the future, it may become harder to ensure social distancing, he admitted.

“Even though there are clear floor markings in place and signage I do believe that there will be times when social distancing will be hard to follow, such as in the check in queues and security checks, although every measure is being taken.”

Regular police patrols at Paphos airport will ensure that controls are in place, he said.





