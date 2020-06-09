Paphos remains champion in property sales

June 9, 2020

PAPHOS REMAINS THE CHAMPION IN PROPERTY SALES FOR MAY 2020. Paphos, the birthplace of Aphrodite – goddess of love and beauty, is one of the most beautiful regions in the Mediterranean, and the most sought-out location by property buyers as sales for May 2020 have shown. The cosmopolitan resort town, and the entire picturesque province, is the safest and most secure area on the island where one can live, work and holiday.

With a lead in total property contracts in May by 28.6%, followed by Limassol with 26.7%, Paphos also has the lead with overseas buyers and investors from EU and non-EU by 45.4% in comparison to Limassol that follows at 19.9%.

“For many years, the property development sector continues to be the mainstay of our region’s economy, contributing decisively to the progress and development of it,” said Mr Pavlos Charalambous, Marketing Executive at Leptos Estates. “Our company is making great efforts to promote, not only Paphos but Cyprus in general, warmly welcoming tourists, visitors and investors that are expected to visit the island in the next coming days,” he added.



