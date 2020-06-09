June 9, 2020

Police hunting man seen beating woman and dog

By Peter Michael0105
Deyvid Dyulgyarov

Police said Tuesday they are searching for a 26-year-old man, suspected of hitting his partner and a dog on a balcony in Paphos two days ago.

Releasing an image of the man on Tuesday, police said Deyvid Dyulgyarov has a court-ordered arrest warrant out for him, and is wanted for questioning in connection with the incident, which was caught on video that circulated on social media over the weekend.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact police in Paphos at 26-806064 or 26-806557, or through the public hotline 1460.

Over the weekend a video circulated on social media showing a man hitting a woman, 28, reportedly his partner, and their dog, which tried to protect her.

The woman was taken to hospital where she had her wounds treated and discharged. She testified against the man, who is now sought by the police.

The Animal Party condemned the incident. It said it notified the police after receiving the video on Sunday morning. The party also called on authorities to look into the issue of the dog’s welfare and the possibility of removing the animal from the care of the abuser.



