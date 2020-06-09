June 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigating new fire on mobile phone mast

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Police in Limassol are investigating a probable arson attack on a mobile phone antenna.

According to police, the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning on an antenna in an open space in Palodia.

In recent months in Limassol there have been a number of arson attacks on antennas as some people believe 5G is being secretly installed and that it is damaging to health.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot workers cross, some bring bedding [with video] (Update 1)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Further easing of measures come into force

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man arrested after apparent knife attack in Larnaca

Annette Chrysostomou

Nine-year-old boy rescued from sea on Monday dies

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: First flight takes off from Larnaca

Annette Chrysostomou

Final year students start exams [videos] (Update 1)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign