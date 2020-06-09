Porcelain bird by A. G. Leventis Gallery

June 9, 2020

This naturalistic magpie, resting on a tree stump, is one of the many porcelain birds that were originally modelled by Johann Joackim Kändler. Magpie belongs to the crow family and is considered one of the most intelligent animals in the world. According to different countries beliefs, the magpie, is a bird with a controversial reputation and myths.

The 18th century marked an artistic exploration and scientific curiosity for nature. Birds was a beloved subject for the sculptor Kändler, who was one of the prolific modelers of the Meissen porcelain manufactory. Kändler found inspiration in nature, biological illustrations and birds in aviaries. A vast number of his porcelain birds series were destined for the Japanese Palace in Dresden of the Elector of Saxony, Frederick Augustus I.

Manufacturer: Meissen porcelain factory
Modeler: Johann Joackim Kändler (1706-1775)



