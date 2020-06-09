June 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Saudi ambassador praises Cyprus for handling of pandemic

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Photo: CNA

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Cyprus Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Sharif has praised the government’s handling of the pandemic and congratulated the health workers in the country for the efforted in fighting against coronavirus.

“As Cyprus enters the third phase of lifting the restrictions imposed to combat the spread of Covid-19, I praise the Cyprus government’s handling of the pandemic, promptly taking effective measures to ensure the utmost possible protection of its citizens and residents,” said the ambassador in a statement released to the Cyprus News Agency On Tuesday.

He also praised “the frontline workers for their great efforts that allowed life in Cyprus to return to normality.”

Finally, Al-Sharif extended his “sincere wishes for continuous progress and prosperity to this friendly country.”



Related posts

Consumers Association says despite law amendment, people are entitled to travel refunds

Staff Reporter

Police investigating new fire on mobile phone mast

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot workers cross, some bring bedding [with video] (Update 1)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Further easing of measures come into force

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man arrested after apparent knife attack in Larnaca

Annette Chrysostomou

Nine-year-old boy rescued from sea on Monday dies

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign