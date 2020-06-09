June 9, 2020

The auditor general should avoid playing politics

By CM Reader's View00

The office of the Auditor General is a vital one for the oversight of how public finances are managed in any modern economy.

The problem in Cyprus is that over the last 50 years, or better since independence in 1960, the auditor general’s reports have been basically binned by the executive. The governments of the day had no interest to implement any changes as the system of governance was corrupt and favouritism ruled the day. The predecessor of the current auditor kept quiet and she did not court controversy.

We get to 2013 when the state was nearly bankrupt and the new auditor general uncovered so much waste of public funds and corruption on government contracts that he and the attorney general could not hide their disdain for the political elite which has governed since 1960.

Even though his early actions were welcomed by the public as it rid the state of many of it pathogens, s the former Minister of Finance called them, the trouble with some people is that they take upon themselves to become the clean hands and to unravel and uproot the corruption and waste of public funds.

Thus the auditor general should avoid playing politics and to establish the processes and demand transparency in all public contracts so that government is held in check. HI annual report should not just be handed to the President but should be discussed i

Parliament and departments of state that need to account for their overspend to come and be questioned by Parliament. The auditor general does not need to be airing his views in public and should allow parliament to check on government. Accountant ability and transparency should do a lot of good and he can do his job of ensuring taxpayer money is well spent.

