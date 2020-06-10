June 10, 2020

Bayern in German Cup final after 2-1 win over Frankfurt

By Reuters News Service
Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 to set up a German Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen on July 4

Holders Bayern Munich remained on course for a domestic double after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup final for the third straight year.

They will now play Bayer Leverkusen, who cruised past fourth tier Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the final in Berlin on July 4.

Bayern, who have all but secured the Bundesliga title and are chasing a 20th German Cup crown, were unstoppable in the first half and an unmarked Ivan Perisic headed in a Thomas Mueller cross for the lead in the 14th minute.

They should have scored several more with Perisic, Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski repeatedly going close as the visitors were completely outclassed in the first half.

Frankfurt, who beat Bayern in the 2018 final, came out transformed after the break and snatched an equaliser through substitute Danny da Costa in the 69th.

Yet Lewandowski scored the winner five minutes later with Bayern’s only real chance in the second half after confusion in the Frankfurt box and following a VAR review.



