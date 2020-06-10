June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet approves regulations to tighten up citizenship programme

By Jean Christou00

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved regulations to the investment programme, which it says ties the scheme to anti-money laundering legislation.

Interior Minister Nico Nouris said the regulations will be sent urgently to the cabinet.

Nouris said the linking of the scheme to anti-money laundering law, was an important provision which would help in the execution and examination of applications.

“Another feature of the new program is the tightening of regulations, so that there is a revocation of the granting of citizenship in a clear way,” the minister said.

 

More later



