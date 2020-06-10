June 10, 2020

Collection launched to ease shortages at Pournara

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo: migrant reception camp in Kokkinotrimithia

The People’s Social Solidarity Network, founded to help those people with financial difficulties, on Wednesday announced a campaign to collect personal hygiene items for refugees in the Pournara reception camp in Kokkinotrimithia.

The refugees have said in the past that there was a shortage of personal hygiene items at the facility.

The items will be collected starting Wednesday and the campaign lasts until June 18. The items should be taken to the Peo union headquarters in Nicosia.

According to the announcement, the 700 refugees who are staying at the site, mainly in tents, need personal hygiene items such as shampoo, soap bars, liquid soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, razor blades, napkins, deodorants and washing powder.

The network urges the public to help in order to contribute, even a little, to humane living conditions of the people in the camp.

Some cases of scabies have occurred in the camp, the announcement concluded, which resulted in people being banned from leaving the area which was declared an infectious zone.



