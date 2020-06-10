June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Maximum number of people allowed in bars and restaurants reduced

By Nick Theodoulou00

Guidelines for the operation of bars and restaurants have been tightened by the health ministry – setting a new maximum of 75 persons indoors and 150 outdoors.

The tweaked regulations announced on Wednesday followed reports of bars, restaurants and cafes not complying with health and safety protocols.

For their part, businesses complained that police enforcement was at times random and unpredictable.

The rule which stipulated 3 square metre per person indoors and 2 square metres per person outdoors remains unchanged as well as a maximum of 10 persons per table.

But the number of total people a venue can cater for has been reduced.

The health ministry gave the example that if a venue has 400 square metres outside and under the 2 square metre regulation could have catered for 200 persons, it will now legally be allowed to host a maximum of 150.

The restrictions apply to: restaurants, hotels & tourist accommodation, taverns, cafeterias, pizza parlours, pubs, bars and snack bars, coffeeshops, canteens of schools, sports and cultural clubs.

It is understood that these new regulations are in effect until the end of June.

 



