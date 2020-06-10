June 10, 2020

Coronavirus: Two new cases

By Evie Andreou00

Two new coronavirus cases were detected on Wednesday the health ministry announced, bringing the total to 974.

Both cases concern repatriated persons. One of them was initially tested negative upon his or her arrival but presented symptoms later on.

The two confirmed cases were among 1,369 tests taken during the past 24 hours.



