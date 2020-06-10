June 10, 2020

Cypriot and Greek FMs discuss next steps to address Turkey’s provocative behaviour

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: Greek FM Nikos Dendias welcomes his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides in Athens

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides had on Wednesday a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

Citing sources, the Cyprus News Agency reported that Christodoulides and Dendias discussed about the next steps at regional and European level with a view to address the Turkish provocative behaviour in the broader region, ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers Council that will convene via a video conference on June 15.

Dendias briefed Christodoulides about his meeting on Tuesday in Athens with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, with whom he signed an agreement on the delimitation of the maritime zones between Greece and Italy.



