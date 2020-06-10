June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drop in tourist arrivals in March was over 67 per cent

By Nick Theodoulou00

Tourist arrivals in March decreased by a staggering 67.4 per cent year-on-year due to the unprecedented measures taken to close the airports by the third week of the month.

The statistical service on Wednesday announced that in January and February total passenger arrivals stood at 464,433 compared with 421,767 the previous year – an increase of 10.1 per cent.

The first two months of 2020 also saw tourist arrivals increase by 2 per cent and returning Cypriot residents by 15.1 per cent.

The arrival of passengers in March 2020 reached 107,081 compared with 297,614 in March 2019, a decrease of 64 per cent overall.

The decrease recorded in March is mainly attributed to the drop in the arrivals of tourists of 67.4 per cent.

During the same period, the return of residents of Cyprus accounted for 57.5 per cent of arrivals.
Overall, for the period January – March 2020, arrivals of travellers reached 571,514 compared to 719,381 in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 20.6 per cent.

Departures of passengers fell by 63.2 per cent in March 2020 compared with the corresponding month of the previous year and by 18.9 per cent for the period of January – March 2020.



