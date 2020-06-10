June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire near Pentakomo

By Staff Reporter034

Several engines and five aircraft are trying to put out a blaze northeast of Pentakomo in Limassol, the fire service said on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire erupted at around 3.55pm.

According to Kettis, two helicopters, three airplanes five engines of the fire service, four by the forestry department and one by the game and fauna service are in the area trying to put out the blaze that is burning wild vegetation.

Strong winds in the area make the firefighters’ task more difficult.

 



