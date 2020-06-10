Handy kitchen hints

By Richard Dickenson

While working on the scripts for yet another ‘Food and Cooking It’ series of programmes one of the things that crops up repeatedly is how confused the average cook is over some of the basic ideas and procedures needed. For example, I see and hear so often about the need to ‘sear the meat to retain its juices.’ That statement is utter twaddle.

Just because everyone knows that that is the right thing to do does not mean that the statement is correct. Furthermore most cooks are unaware of the difference between searing meat and merely browning it.

Searing a steak does not in any way help to keep its juices in. Searing is a method of dry-heating done by making a pan or griddle very hot and putting the meat – say, a steak – directly into contact without the use of any fat or oil. The browning thus achieved is the result of what chefs know as the Maillard Reaction (MR). This takes place at around 300F whereas simmering, or low temperature cooking, takes place 100 degrees or more lower. Searing is often done before braising, or simmering, to tenderise tougher cuts, and it not only changes the appearance but produces new, unusual and complicated flavour changes.

That is why searing should precede other forms of cooking, nothing to do with retaining juices but because, to most of us, browned meat tastes better.

So, what are these famous juices? The meat – which is mainly animal muscle – is made up of muscle fibres which are specialised cells. Each of them contains a very small amount of fluid held in by cell membranes. In this intra-cellular fluid are various amino acids and carbohydrates. These are changed and rearranged under the influence of heat. Thus the colour and the aromas – the two main elements of cooking and eating – are altered and, with luck, improved.

The MR can take place with other things than meat. For example, biscuits or cookies can have their flavours thus altered. Very commonly the material being cooked, say a batter or cookie-mix is, in fact wet. The effect will thus not take place within the blob of cooking batter but only where the batter meets adequate heat. The MR reaction is widely variable from one food type to another. It won’t work with ‘wet’ foods however high the temperature as the water in the food prevents the temperature from getting anywhere above boiling point. This is why cakes, for instance, may be fluffy and soft within while they are darker or even scorched underneath. The chef’s skill lies in balancing these two responses. They may even resort to different means of achieving an MR by the use of, say, blotting the food as dry as possible or even drying it out for a while before cooking. Using a deep-fryer is another option, or flipping the cookies or scorching the top with a blow torch. Such knacks can make a world of difference. Try them.

Let me offer some handy tips that I’ve picked up on the way through. If you’re trying a new recipe read it right through before you start. Then put all ingredients and utensils ready before starting. Don’t crowd the pans, choose those that have plenty of room. Soften the butter before you need it.

Always taste things repeatedly on the way through cooking. Make sure the pan is plenty hot enough, well coloured food beats soggy wet food every time. Wait a few minutes before carving meats, it makes a huge difference. Then, when carving always cut across the grain of the meat.

Time the veggies to be ready at the right time. If they’re ready too soon plunge them briefly into cold/iced water to stop the cooking process.

Spin all water out of the washed salad leaves then pour dressing down the sides of the bowl and toss to coat.

Soak ready-cut chips in water for half an hour Then drain, blot dry, toss with a little olive oil and bake on a baking sheet covered with paper. They’ll be far better.

If you’re one of those cooks who always land up with lumpy gravy, add a few spoons of cornflour to half a tumbler of water in a vessel with a tight lid. Shake until lumpless then add the slurry bit by bit to your gently simmering stock, stirring all the time.

