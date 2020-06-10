June 10, 2020

Home for people with special needs evacuated during fire

Six people residing at a home for special needs were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out at the Larnaca foundation.

The fire service was informed of a fire at the Ayios Georgios – Christakis Hasapis Foundation at 9.32pm and responded by sending two fire trucks to the scene which is located near the fire station.

Police and the firefighters managed to evacuate the building which houses 11 residents and two members of staff.

Five residents left the building with the help of staff while six were taken to hospital with ambulances.

They had inhaled smoke and suffered from respiratory problems for which they were treated before being discharged.

All were taken to other shelters where they stayed the night.

First investigations indicate the fire started from a storeroom in which freezers were kept.

The storeroom and its contents were destroyed while the whole building was damaged by smoke.

More investigations to determine the cause of the blaze started early on Wednesday morning.



