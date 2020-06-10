June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl committed to UN Global Compact for responsible corporate governance

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Lidl and other companies within the Schwarz Group are committed to the goals of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and signed an agreement to this effect. In doing so, the company has committed itself to adhering to ten United Nations principles of sustainability in the areas of human rights, social standards, environment and anti-corruption. Joining the UNGC underlines Lidl's long-standing commitment to sustainability. “The Global Compact offers a good orientation framework for our engagement to an ecological, economic and social sustainable entrepreneurship”, said Vasiliki Adamidou Head of Corporate Communications, CSR and Social Media. Lidl is committed to its corporate due diligence and the continuous improvement of social and ecological standards in its value chain. This is, among other things, clearly stated in the position paper on corporate due diligence with regard to human rights and environmental protection when purchasing commercial goods.

Lidl and other companies within the Schwarz Group are committed to the goals of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and signed an agreement to this effect.

In doing so, the company has committed itself to adhering to ten United Nations principles of sustainability in the areas of human rights, social standards, environment and anti-corruption. Joining the UNGC underlines Lidl’s long-standing commitment to sustainability.

“The Global Compact offers a good orientation framework for our engagement to an ecological, economic and social sustainable entrepreneurship”, said Vasiliki Adamidou Head of Corporate Communications, CSR and Social Media.

Lidl is committed to its corporate due diligence and the continuous improvement of social and ecological standards in its value chain. This is, among other things, clearly stated in the position paper on corporate due diligence with regard to human rights and environmental protection when purchasing commercial goods.

The complete position paper and further information on Lidl’s commitment to sustainability can be found on the company’s responsibility page at https://corporate.lidl.com.cy/el/sustainability/position-papers

Lidl is proud to emphasize its engagement in the sustainability area, especially in the scope of responsible business practices, by acceding to the United Nations Global Compact and strengthen its customers trust in the brand Lidl in this way.

Short profile UN Global Compact:

The UN Global Compact was founded in 2000. It is considered the world’s largest and most important sustainability initiative. More than 13,000 companies from over 160 countries are committed to responsible, sustainable business activities.

More detailed information is available on the organisation’s website at: https://www.unglobalcompact.org

Find more about Lidl Cyprus:

https://corporate.lidl.com.cy
www.lidl.com.cy
www.facebook.com/lidlcy
www.instagram.com/lidl_cyprus
www.twitter.com/Lidl_Cyprus_
www.linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus



Related posts

Paphos remains champion in property sales

Press Release

GoGordian makes two desirable commercial plots available in Nicosia

Press Release

The reopening of the all new Almyra

Press Release

Paralimni Marina set to launch this summer

Press Release

Mall of Cyprus welcomes its visitors on June 9

Press Release

Optimising productivity after resuming construction works at Pafilia

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign