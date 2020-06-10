June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested after shots fired

By Annette Chrysostomou083

Limassol police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man after shots were fired outside his home and illegal drugs were found in his possession, they said.

Around 1.30pm police was informed that shots had been fired at the house.

When officers went to the scene the found two shots fired from a hunting gun had damaged the aluminium balcony door of the house.

While they were investigating, the officers discovered 18 nylon bags containing a white powder believed to be cocaine, a total of 18 grammes, and a package containing a small amount of what is likely to be cannabis, they said.



