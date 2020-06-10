June 10, 2020

Man jailed for rape of British woman

A 32-year-old foreign national was sentenced to eight years in jail on Wednesday for the rape of a 20-year-old British woman in Ayia Napa last year.

The Larnaca criminal court found the man guilty of the rape which occurred on June 26, 2019.

According to the case, the 20-year-old woman arrived in Cyprus last May and worked as a waitress at a bar in Ayia Napa. She was staying in an apartment complex with two other friends.

She finished work at around three in the morning, on June 26, and was walking home when the 32-year-old said he could drive with her and buy some laughing gas.

In the car, the man had a bag of cannabis under the driver’s seat and twice stopped to buy laughing gas.

The man eventually drove to an area in Sotira. They both exited the vehicle, inhaled the laughing gas and smoked a joint prepared by the man.

Then, despite repeated calls by the woman for him to drive her back to the apartment, he raped her the court was told.

He was also convicted on charges of possessing illegal substances of an unknown amount and supplying the drug.

 



