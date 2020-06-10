June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man killed after crane overturns

By Staff Reporter00

A 75-year-old man, Andreas Stavrinos, died on Wednesday after being crushed by the telehandler lift he was driving during works in Tala, Paphos.

The accident occurred at around 3pm when the crane overturned, under conditions that are being investigated, while Satvrinos was trying to pick up gravel with the lift and crushed him.

A labour ministry official said that it seems the accident was due to a technical problem.

 



Staff Reporter

