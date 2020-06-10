June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Man Utd cancel friendly after Stoke boss tests positive for Covid-19

By Reuters News Service00
Stoke said manager Michael O'Neill will now follow the relevant guidance and have a period of isolation

Manchester United’s friendly against Stoke City was cancelled at the last minute on Tuesday after the Championship club’s manager Michael O’Neill tested positive for COVID-19.

Stoke had arrived at United’s training ground for the game when they were informed of O’Neill’s positive test. The Northern Irishman had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing, Stoke said in a statement.

“Stoke can confirm that manager O’Neill has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8),” said Stoke, who play in the second tier of English football.

“He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players.”

Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic but the Premier League is set to restart on June 17, with the Championship following suit three days later.

United are fifth in the top flight, three points behind Chelsea, and will resume their campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.



Related posts

Merseyside derby to be held at Goodison Park

Reuters News Service

Federer to miss rest of season after second knee op

Reuters News Service

Cyprus’ ‘Baby Face Killer’ has world of Muay Thai at his feet

CM Guest Columnist

French court rejects appeal on ending season, suspends relegations

Reuters News Service

Madrid mayor says in talks to host Champions League final

Reuters News Service

Brighton offer fans chance to feature at games as cardboard cutouts

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign