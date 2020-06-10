June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorist arrested for driving while on drugs

By Annette Chrysostomou099

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Chlorakas on Tuesday evening after he was caught driving under the influence of drugs, carrying a knife and not wearing a seat belt, police said.

He was stopped as part of a routine inspection and tested positive for drugs, a police statement added.

After his arrest he was charged pending a later appearance in court.



