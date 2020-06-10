June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nearly 400 drivers booked for various traffic offences in a day

By Annette Chrysostomou0183

During a campaign to prevent traffic accidents police booked 386 drivers on Tuesday.

Some 214 of the offences involved speeding. Three vehicles were also seized during the islandwide operation.

According to a statement, such coordinated and targeted operations by police are carried out to combat any form of crime and ensure the safety of the public.



