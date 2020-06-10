June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen girl reported missing

By Andria Kades0171
Merna Alnahar,

A 16-year-old girl was on Wednesday reported missing from her Limassol home.

According to police, Merna Alnahar, from Syria, has been missing since Tuesday. She has been described as about 1.60 – 1.65m tall, with long dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a short-sleeve white top and trainers.

Anyone with information can contact Nicosia CID at 22 802 222, the Citizens’ Hotline at 1460, the closest police station or the ‘report a crime’ form on the police app.



Related posts

UN calls on TC side to clarify position on crossings

Andria Kades

Nearly 400 drivers booked for various traffic offences in a day

Annette Chrysostomou

Man arrested after shots fired

Annette Chrysostomou

Home for people with special needs evacuated during fire

Annette Chrysostomou

Motorist arrested for driving while on drugs

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Resuming cruise ships unlikely before the end of the year

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign