June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UN calls on TC side to clarify position on crossings

By Andria Kades05
Photo: CNA

Unficyp on Wednesday expressed its concern over the situation with the crossings and the disruption it has caused members of the public from both sides of the divide.

“It is imperative that the parties continue to work closely together to open the crossing points. The (UN) mission is ready to assist both sides in moving forward,” Unficyp spokesman, Aleem Siddique told CNA.

He added that Unficyp has asked the north to clarify the situation on crossings across the entirety of the buffer zone.

According to the news agency, Siddique said that although the UN supports all necessary health related measures that need to be taken so as to deal with the pandemic, there was concern over the disruption caused to members of the public on both sides of the divide.

The north has allowed certain groups of people including students, people needing medical treatment and Turkish Cypriot workers to cross over to the Republic but stressed they needed to quarantine for two weeks before re-entering the north.

This effectively left many stranded with many workers saying they would be staying in their car as they had no choice but to go to work – something they had been unable to do since the crossings closed

In total, 14 people crossed on Tuesday, eight of whom were workers.



Related posts

Teen girl reported missing

Andria Kades

Nearly 400 drivers booked for various traffic offences in a day

Annette Chrysostomou

Man arrested after shots fired

Annette Chrysostomou

Home for people with special needs evacuated during fire

Annette Chrysostomou

Motorist arrested for driving while on drugs

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Resuming cruise ships unlikely before the end of the year

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign