Virtual tour to the exhibition ‘Genius Loci by A. G. Leventis Gallery

Revisit the exhibition ‘Genius Loci – Ioannis Kissonerghis and British landscape painters’ (13 October 2016 – 16 January 2017).

Take a virtual tour of the exhibition here: https://www.leventisgallery.org/…/kisso…/output/index_1.html

Aiming at illuminating as clearly as possible the first steps of Cypriot art in the early 20th century, the exhibition examined the relationship between Ioannis Kissonerghis and the landscape painting tradition created in Cyprus by traveller-artists, in particular British visitors or temporary residents of the island.

This connection was traced in the works of such artists as William Hawkins (1845-1902), H. W. Seton-Karr (1858-1938), John Everett, (Evelyn) May Chenevix Trench (1887-1977), Tristram Ellis (1844-1922) and others.

 

 



