June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Fashion, home and beauty

28 amazing hacks for a gorgeous look by 5-Minute Crafts

By CM Guest Columnist00
WONDERFUL TRICKS TO LOOK STYLISH
Do you have a special date or event this week? Or maybe you just want to look fabulous for yourself? We have the coolest hacks for you to leave your house looking gorgeous! You should be really excited about these because they are unlike anything you’ve seen before. We’ll begin by showing you how to make a beautiful golden wings necklace from scratch. After that you’ll learn how to make a beautiful ice cream key chain to make even your house keys look incredible. In this video you’ll also learn how to make a super cute horse phone case. This is ideal to protect your phone and also match your incredible outfit. Another awesome DIY we’ll show you is how to make beautiful flower earrings.
After watching this video we’re sure you’ll have more than enough ideas for the next time you go out.
Time for a glow up!
TIMESTAMPS:
1:08Golden wings necklace
2:54Ice cream key chain
5:27Horse phone case
8:38Flower earrings
11:19 – Kitchen cabinet knob
We advise adult supervision and care at all times. This video is made for entertainment purposes. We do not make any warranties about the completeness, safety and reliability. Any action you take upon the information on this video is strictly at your own risk, and we will not be liable for any damages or losses.
It is the viewer’s responsibility to use judgment, care and precautions if one plans to replicate. The following video might feature activity performed by our actors within controlled environment- please use judgment, care, and precaution if you plan to replicate.
