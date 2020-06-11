June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Admin court rules in favour of BoC, voiding fine

By Elias Hazou00

The administrative court this week ruled in favour of Bank of Cyprus, voiding a €4,000 fine slapped on the lender by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) for alleged violations of proper investment practices.

The case concerned bonds issued by Bank of Cyprus itself in 2009. In June 2012 the lender announced that interest payments on the bonds would be postponed. The CBC subsequently investigated whether the bank had tried to upsell customers on its bonds.

In 2013 the CBC imposed a €4,000 fine on the bank, which immediately appealed the decision with the administrative court.

In its findings, the court said the CBC, prior to imposing the fine, withheld access to files and information that might have allowed Bank of Cyprus to better make its case to the banking regulator.

The court also said that on the balance of evidence, Bank of Cyprus did not breach proper investment practices.



Related posts

Coronavirus: bicommunal committee on health to talk again next week

Evie Andreou

Christodoulides takes part in new teleconference on tourism with EU counterparts

Elias Hazou

Bar Association calls for changes allowing court filings on Sundays

Evie Andreou

Additional subsidies for agricultural sector

Annette Chrysostomou

Eight police officers slightly injured in Pournara fracas (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: one new case announced on Thursday (Updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign