June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after two farms burgled in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of stealing money from two farms in the Anarita area.

Two farm owners reported their farms were burgled. In one case the perpetrators took €2,000 and in the second case €100.

Investigations pointed to the involvement of the 26-year-old.

A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the car when the suspect was arrested was also detained when burglary tools were found in his possession.



