June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Baby flown to Israel for life-saving surgery

By Evie Andreou02

A 10-day old baby was flown by emergency air ambulance from Larnaca for life-saving heart operation at Sheba hospital in Israel, Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Sammy Revel announced on Thursday.

Revel tweeted that the transfer of the infant, who is from Syria, was made possible through “vital cooperation” with Cyprus’ health ministry and after special approval from Israel.

The ambassador pointed out that there was vital solidarity between the two countries amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Praying for full recovery and health,” Revel tweeted.



