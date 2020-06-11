BidX1 launches new property catalogue for July digital auction

BidX1, the property investment platform, has launched the catalogue for its upcoming digital sale in Cyprus, which will take place on 8 July 2020. This catalogue, currently available on the BidX1 platform (https://bidx1.com/en/el-cy/auction/properties/830), brings almost €10m-worth of commercial and residential property to the market, with more than 50 assets to be offered on the day.
Kritonas Onisiforou, Head of Property at BidX1 Cyprus, stated: “Our new catalogue comprises a wide selection of investment opportunities across a range of price points. An attractive villa in Limassol, boasting a private swimming pool and two studio apartments, will open for bidding at €1.750.000, while apartments in locations like Paphos, Nicosia and Famagusta are available with reserve prices starting from €40,000. Residential plots also featured prominently, at reserve prices starting from €25,000.”
The launch of this latest catalogue coincides with the release of BidX1’s new App, currently available to download for Android or iOS (https://bidx1.com/en/mobile), which allows investors to browse, bid and complete purchases with ease from mobile or tablets.
“At BidX1, we are always looking for new ways to improve the experience of buying and selling property, bringing greater transparency, efficiency and convenience to our users,” continued Onisiforou.
“The new BidX1 App offers the full suite of services to users, allowing them to browse all of our live properties, review the relevant legal documents for each asset, take virtual tours or arrange a physical viewing, and of course, to register for an auction and bid on the day of the sale.”
BidX1’s unique model enables users to buy property online from anywhere in the world, securely, efficiently and easily. To bid on a property in the auction on 8th July, interested parties must pre-register on the BidX1 platform (https://bidx1.com/en/cyprus), providing proof of identification and proof of address, as well as a deposit that will be retained only if the bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of sale. Unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund within 7 working days.
BidX1’s local team of commercial and residential specialists are available to discuss the properties or assist with registration. To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team, please call 22 000 380 or email [email protected]