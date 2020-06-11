June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Blue Flag raised in Larnaca

By Annette Chrysostomou
A symbolic raising of the Blue Flag, representing clean bathing quality water, took place on Thursday at Mackenzie beach in Larnaca.

According to a statement from Larnaca municipality, Mayor Andrea Vyras raised the flag in the presence of representatives of the deputy ministry of tourism and members of Cyprus marine protection association Cymepa, marking the official launch of the programme for 2020.

“The municipality of Larnaca has secured, once again, three Blue Flags for the beaches of Phinikoudes, Kastella and Mackenzie, while due to the pandemic of Covid-19, no pan-Cypriot event was held this year to award the Blue Flags,” the announcement said.

“The municipality has participated in the programme since 1997, applying the criteria concerning the quality of bathing water, environmental education and information as well as the safety and proper management of the beaches. Everyone is hoping that in the coming years, with the relocation of oil and gas facilities from Larnaca, the city will increase the number of its Blue Flag beaches.”

The municipality took the opportunity to assure the public that all measures for the disinfection of sunbeds and umbrellas are being applied and the distances between equipment as required by the health ministry are being maintained.



