June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Casino to welcome guests back on June 13

By Elias Hazou00

The C2 Cyprus Casinos will be welcoming back guests on June 13, although safety restrictions will apply.

Devi Kerr, Vice President, Gaming Operations of Cyprus Casinos, said the casinos in Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos are to reopen for business at 7am on Saturday, June 13, and the outlet in Ayia Napa at 3pm on the same day.

The C2 casinos in Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos will be open seven days a week, 24 hours a day, whereas the one in Ayia Napa will operate daily from 3pm to 6am.

The satellite casino C2 in Larnaca, previously inside the international airport, has been relocated. Its opening date will be announced.

Kerr said the casinos were taking all prescribed safety precautions with respect to the coronavirus.

A maximum of three persons per gaming table will be allowed. Also, every other slot machine will be deactivated, ensuring a safe distance between players.



