June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides takes part in new teleconference on tourism with EU counterparts

By Elias Hazou00
File photo: Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on Thursday took part in a second teleconferencing session with EU counterparts discussing ways to coordinate the gradual opening up of the tourism industry.

In his remarks, Christodoulides outlined the steps taken by Cyprus to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said the island, having acted promptly to contain the spread of the virus, is now privileged to count itself among those tourist destinations considered safe.

According to an official statement, the teleconference was an initiative of German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass.

Also taking part were the foreign ministers of Spain, Italy, France, Austria, Greece, Croatia, Portugal, Malta, Slovenia, Bulgaria and the Netherlands. Along with Cyprus, these countries are popular tourist destinations for Germans.

 



