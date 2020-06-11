June 11, 2020

Coronavirus: bicommunal committee on health to talk again next week

The bicommunal Technical Committee on Health is to meet next week with the participation of epidemiologists from both sides dealing with the coronavirus.

The Greek Cypriot head of committee, Leonidas Phylaktou, told the Cyprus News Agency that they would be holding a teleconference on June 17 at noon to continue the discussion they started at the beginning of the month regarding the epidemiological data on each side.

Phylaktou said that the two sides would continue to mutually exchange information while epidemiologists will have the opportunity to discuss and be informed about the situation in each side regarding the pandemic.

He said the discussion would be a follow-up to the one that took place on June 1, after which after President  Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci agreed the two sides should gradually reopen the crossings.



