Coronavirus: expert warns about ‘careless behaviour’

Ignoring health measures could damage the positive epidemiological outlook in Cyprus, an expert warned on Thursday, lambasting the “careless behaviour” of individuals and businesses seen over the long weekend.

Member of the advisory committee on coronavirus and Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, Petros Karayiannis, called on people to be alert and continue taking all required protection measures against Covid-19.

He was commenting on the overcrowding during the long weekend at clubs in coastal areas.

“We must not relax to a point where we will undermine everything we have achieved so far,” Karayiannis told the Cyprus News Agency.

On the fact that some people who should be in quarantine do not comply, Karayiannis said this was irresponsible since such people seem to not be aware of the extent to which they endanger public health. “I find it outrageous, after so much effort and so much expense and inconvenience, businesses that haven’t worked for so long, that some people behave like everything is okay,” he said.

On whether there would be a new lockdown in the event the situation deteriorates, Karayiannis said maybe not a lockdown but that restrictions could include strict self-isolation or guarded quarantine.

Though it seems that the virus has been eliminated from the community, new cases arrived from abroad due to repatriations, he said.

“The situation needs to be kept under control,” he added. “We must continue to be vigilant because, in the meantime, there is always the possibility that other cases may arise with the opening of the airports. “

Asked if it was inevitable that there would be many more cases with the opening of airports, Karayiannis said no one could predict that.

“Since the countries from which we will receive the first tourists have the same or even better epidemiological picture than us, I do not think that we will have a large number of cases in this way. But one cannot know,” he said.

Karayiannis said it was for that reason that random sampling should be carried out on those people arriving so that the situation can be monitored.





