Coronavirus highlights that we need a war on fat

By Kristian Gray

As we enter what I can only hope are the final phases of the coronavirus lockdown, it is safe to say that we are returning to a very different world to the one we lived in when this all started many months ago.

Social distancing has become the ‘new normal’; handshakes could become a thing of the past, and many of us are choosing to regularly wear a little extra facial apparel to limit our chances of contracting Covid-19.

It would be difficult to argue that any of these changes in our society are positive, but I do find myself feeling slightly more optimistic about the attitude of governments all over the world when it concerns the obesity crisis.

Remember, this killer has been on a sharp rise since the 1970s and was responsible for millions of deaths long before coronavirus reared its ugly head. But why, with close to 50 per cent of the world now overweight or obese, am I feeling optimistic, and what has it got to do with Covid-19?

The reason for my mild optimism is Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, who contracted Covid-19 and was told his weight played a key role in his inability to shake the virus effectively.

In fact, after finally overcoming the illness, he revealed that due to his weight (his Body Mass Index would put him in the obese category), he came very close to death. Now, if you believe what he has said since being discharged, this was the wake-up call he needed to get his weight issues under control.

He claims he will now launch a new ‘war on fat’ and put measures into place to finally get a grip of the UK’s obesity crisis. It would seem that finally being overweight or obese will now be recognised as an underlying health condition too.

I became extremely frustrated at the beginning of the outbreak when I read headlines in the media saying things like ‘perfectly healthy 39-year-old dies of Covid-19’ but just by glancing at the image of the poor person who lost their life, you could see they were overweight and not in great health as a result.

However, at the time, unless you had something like heart disease (this is linked to obesity) or type 2 diabetes (also linked to obesity) to name two conditions, you were considered ‘healthy’, being overweight was not even considered to be a problem.

But how when being overweight in itself can have massive health implications do we not think that the combination of obesity with an aggressive illness like Covid-19 will not prove to be dangerous?

I think the main issue for decades is that we have seen being overweight as the price people pay for being lazy and eating an unhealthy diet – which it is not in all cases – and we haven’t taken it seriously enough. Governments have stubbornly refused to revise the ‘healthy eating’ guidelines that have seen more and more people gain unhealthy amounts of weight and have instead put the blame at the feet of the individual.

The truth is, hundreds of millions of people worldwide are trying very hard to lose weight by exercising and dieting but they are not getting anywhere because they need more support from the government and more understanding from the general public.

Losing weight, once you have gained it, is not easy. It requires enormous dedication and if you do not have the support you need from friends, family and the government, you are unfortunately fighting a battle with the odds stacked against you.

As I have said, this is a problem worldwide; but with the British Prime Minister now seemingly more determined to tackle the obesity crisis, I can only hope this message will be heard by other world leaders and that they will decide to take a look at their own country’s current advice on nutrition.

Understanding the root cause of obesity is the key and the simple fact is we have been misled by multi-billion dollar corporations who place slogans like ‘added fibre’, ‘20% more protein’ ‘no added sugar’ and ‘low fat’ on their products and the government has allowed them to get away with it because of the enormous amount of money they make – and the tax that comes with it.

If change is truly going to happen, we have to educate people about the type of food they are eating. Many people who have weight issues are making the correct food choices according to what the guidelines tell them, but unfortunately, those guidelines are outdated and flawed and the proof is in the obesity crisis.

So, if any good outside of his recovery is to come of Boris Johnson’s battle against Covid-19, it should be him seizing the initiative and making some changes.

This virus isn’t going anywhere, with many experts predicting a second wave sooner or later. I just hope that the next time it happens people will understand that the food we eat can play a huge factor in helping us to overcome the virus – and other health issues.





