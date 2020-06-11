June 11, 2020

Coronavirus: one new case announced on Thursday (Updated)

The health ministry announced one new case of coronavirus on Thursday as a result of 2,518 tests.

The confirmed case had recently travelled the ministry said. The total number of cases now stands at 975.

Additionally no-one tested positive out of 159 tests completed in the context of a testing programme of 10,000 employees in hairdressers, barbershops, beauty institutes, tattoo parlours and restaurants, 1,189 samples tested in the context of a programme testing 20,000 students and school staff, 218 samples tested in the General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs and 304 samples tested in the context of people belonging to special groups referred by their personal doctors through the public health centers.

No one tested positive out of 188 tests on people who were repatriated, 118 people tested in the context of testing immigrant structures residents and 49 samples tested on people who had been in contact with confirmed cases.



