June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sport

CSO announces easing of more sporting restrictions

By Source: Cyprus News Agency040
The Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO) has released a statement aiming to clarify some of the guidelines on sport issued by the Minister of Health this week.

Contact training, team games and championships in Cyprus will be allowed in outdoor and indoor sports facilities from June 29, according to the updated protocol issued by the Ministry of Health.

According to a press release issued by the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO), championships, team games and training will at all times be governed by the relevant protocols of the health ministry and the organiser of each activity (federation, club etc) is responsible for the observance of those protocols.

In addition, the CSO announced that from June 13, it is allowed to hold sports tournaments behind closed doors, as well as to hold team games and training of all sports only in outdoor areas, according to the protocol and instructions issued by the ministry.

Also, from June 13-29, sports training is allowed, always in accordance with the guidelines and relevant protocols of the ministry, in indoor sports facilities, but group play, championships and training are not allowed.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

