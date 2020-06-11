June 11, 2020

Cyprus has high number of cars per resident

By Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus is among the EU member states with the highest number of cars per inhabitant, and the number is growing fast, Eurostat figures published on Thursday show.

Among EU countries, Luxembourg recorded the highest ‘motorisation rate’ with 676 passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants in 2018. However, cross-border workers using company cars registered in the country may influence this figure. Luxembourg was followed by Italy (646 cars), Cyprus and Finland (both 629 cars).

In contrast, the lowest rates were recorded in Romania (332 cars), Latvia (369 cars) and Hungary (373 cars).

In 2018, the highest number of registered passenger cars was recorded in Germany with 47 million cars, followed by Italy (39 million cars) and France (32 million cars).

Over the five-year period from 2014 to 2018, there was strong growth in the number of registered passenger cars in several EU countries. The highest growth was recorded in Romania (31 per cent), followed by Czech, Slovakia and Lithuania (each 19 per cent), Hungary and Portugal (both 17 per cent) and Cyprus (15 per cent).



