Cyprus startup offers inspiration to get your head in the game

We’ve all been shut up in our homes for a long time, and, for many of us, that has meant renouncing on our favourite exercises, hobbies, and other activities we love.

A new Nicosia-based startup called Activitygogo (https://activitygogo.com/) helps us not only to get a kind of restart after lockdown, but also to inspire friends and loved ones to do the same.

“If it’s one thing that the quarantine has made us realise, is that the experiences we share with loved ones and the joy we get from being active and creative really matter. These opportunities are made possible by many local activity providers,instructors and teachers. Their businesses have recently faced challenging times, due to the Covid-19 measures, but are now starting to operate again, making sure to bring back the fun in a safe way for everyone,” explains Stella Zapiti, the founder of the new company.

Her new company, funded by the Bank of Cyprus accelerator Ideas, has won several important innovation awards, including Ministry of Finance certification as a promising startup.

The Activitygogo website offers a broad choice of activities – 368 different types of sport, 51 different dancing activities, lots of choice of music and theatre activities and also good old fun and games.

If your spouse used to love to play tennis, but hasn’t hit the courts for a while, offer him/her an Activitygogo voucher to get him/her started again.

Demand has started up and growing rapidly for these Activitygogo vouchers, and the startup is just about in the black.

The 29-year old Cypriot searched for a long time before finding the business that “perfectly aligns with who I am, because it helps people grow, and that’s what life is about.”

She left Cyprus at 18 to study graphic design at the UK’s Kingston University, but then she moved on to film making, and then to digital marketing.

After a stint of backpack travel, and some work in Thailand, she found her focus and came back to Cyprus because she felt that the island was the perfect spot to make it happen.

“Cyprus is ideal to prove my business model,” Zapiti insists, “because, although it’s small, it has an unequalled variety of activities for people to take part in. You can go skiing, and later surfing, and later take a pottery class – we’ve always developed these activities to their greatest extent.”

When she started the company about two years ago, she ran into the classic ‘chicken-and-egg’ issue that stymies so many would-be entrepreneurs. “I had to decide between recruiting activity providers first, or first finding clients and then seeking the activity providers they were interested in,” she explains. “Finally I found that when I reached out to the activity providers, they could help me network with potential clients.”

But Zapiti had to sit down and get on the phone to bring in the first clients. “Digital marketing proved too slow,” she complains. “So I got busy on the phone, and that made things happen.” Today, digital marketing is the main driver for the company as Zapiti has built a following on the web.

Cyprus companies are beginning to appreciate the value of the Activitygogo vouchers as a means of rewarding and incentivising employees. “What better way to reward an employee than to help him/her get started in a new activity that improves health and develops the mind,” asks Zapiti.

Now that she has proved the business model here in Cyprus, Zapiti plans to take the concept to other countries. "This is an idea that will take root anywhere; inspiration is a human value that we all share."






